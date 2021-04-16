Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice Arrives May 18 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer CrazyBunch announced Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $44.99. Th game first launched for PC via Steam and GOG in October 2020.

"Wet Dreams Dry Twice was a big hit on the PC, and it’s our pleasure to finally share the even cheekier adventures of Larry with console players," said Assemble Entertainment CEO Stefan Marcinek. "There’s a charm to this series that keeps players coming back again and again, and Larry’s latest quest might be his most important of all."

Here is an overview of the game:

Hey Ladies, it’s time to get wet again! I am not done yet and still dreaming of you in Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. I left New Lost Wages, stranded in Cancum, and had prepared to marry my only true love, Faith. But, unforeseen events interrupted us and we’ve become separated again! She is somewhere in the famous, sunny and huge Kalau’a archipelago and I have to find her. Help me—if I don’t find her soon, I think I may burst!

No obstacle will keep me away from my beloved, my Faith, not even the wild and untamed islands of Kalau’a. Those lovely island ladies can only distract me for so long as my heart’s compass only points in one direction – Faith! Care to set sail with me as a true pirate and become a real gold digger? Join my crew on this glorious quest—you may just end up soaked to the bone!

Key Features:

Ho’i Hou Ke Aloha – Fans of the previous games as well as newcomers will find plenty to fall in love with (again) in Larry’s latest adventure as he treks across the stunning tropical archipelago of Kalau’a, brought to life with beautiful hand-drawn visuals.

– Fans of the previous games as well as newcomers will find plenty to fall in love with (again) in Larry’s latest adventure as he treks across the stunning tropical archipelago of Kalau’a, brought to life with beautiful hand-drawn visuals. Cheeky Puns? We’ve Got Plenty – It wouldn’t be a Leisure Suit Larry game without a bevy of spicy jokes, suggestive visuals, and good ‘ol fashioned dirty punnery.

– It wouldn’t be a Leisure Suit Larry game without a bevy of spicy jokes, suggestive visuals, and good ‘ol fashioned dirty punnery. One at a Time Ladies! – During his quest for love, Larry will be tempted and teased by more than 40 “fleshed-out” characters, some from his nefarious past, some brand new.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles