GTAV and Outriders Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Grand Theft Auto V has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 11, 2021.

Outriders and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy are in second and third places, respectively. FIFA 21 is in fourth place, while It Takes Two is in fifth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Outriders Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy FIFA 21 It Takes Two Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War NBA 2K21 Ghost of Tsushima Tekken 7 EA Sports UFC 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

