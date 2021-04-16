GTAV and Outriders Top the Australian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 11, 2021.

Outriders and Monster Hunter Rise are in second and third places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth place, while FIFA 21 is in fifth place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Outriders Monster Hunter Rise Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury NBA 2K21 Ghost of Tsushima Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

