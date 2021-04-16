Several Potential Buyers Show Interest in Acquiring Square Enix, According to Bloomberg - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 51 minutes ago / 1,038 Views
There are multiple potential buyers who have shown interest in acquiring the Japanese video game company, Square Enix, according to a new report from Bloomberg Japan.
Bloomberg is not sure if the focus is just on the gaming sector of Square Enix or for the entire company.
The digital entertainment business accounted for 72 percent of the total revenue Square Enix earned in the fiscal year that ended March 2020.
Square Enix is most well known for the Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts series of video games. The next major release by Square Enix is the RPG, Final Fantasy XVI, which is in development for the PlayStation 5.
Known Xbox insider Shpeshal Ed via Twitter says that Microsoft and Sony are two of the potential buyers.
Microsoft is one of the potential buyershttps://t.co/j0qFgUlWio— Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 16, 2021
Sony is also one of the potential buyershttps://t.co/j0qFgUlWio— Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 16, 2021
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Oh boy. If Microsoft buys up Square Enix... That might give them the ammunition to push Gamepass into Japan?
Sony and Tencent would make the most sense to me as potential buyers of Square Enix. Sony and Square Enix have had a close relationship for a long time, which is similar to the relationship between Microsoft and Bethesda. Tencent is well...Tencent. They have the money.
If MS wants attention, fucking do that. If Sony bought it, would end Xbox support but that was never crucial to SE.
How much are they worth though? I would think more than Bethesda.
They wont be worth asmuch as Bethesda.
With a current market cap of $7.7 billion, they will actually be worth about the same as Bethesda.
Yahoo Finance has them at $6.9b market cap. But a bidding war could drive that value up some, so in the end they might actually cost more than Zenimax did ($7.5b).