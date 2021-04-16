Several Potential Buyers Show Interest in Acquiring Square Enix, According to Bloomberg - News

There are multiple potential buyers who have shown interest in acquiring the Japanese video game company, Square Enix, according to a new report from Bloomberg Japan.

Bloomberg is not sure if the focus is just on the gaming sector of Square Enix or for the entire company.

The digital entertainment business accounted for 72 percent of the total revenue Square Enix earned in the fiscal year that ended March 2020.

Square Enix is most well known for the Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts series of video games. The next major release by Square Enix is the RPG, Final Fantasy XVI, which is in development for the PlayStation 5.

Known Xbox insider Shpeshal Ed via Twitter says that Microsoft and Sony are two of the potential buyers.

Microsoft is one of the potential buyershttps://t.co/j0qFgUlWio — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 16, 2021

Sony is also one of the potential buyershttps://t.co/j0qFgUlWio — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 16, 2021

