Mercenaries Mode Returns in Resident Evil Village - News

Capcom announced the Mercenaries mode will be making a return in Resident Evil Village.

View the Mercenaries mode gameplay trailer below:

Read details on Mercenaries mode below:

The heart-pounding action does not stop once Ethan’s story concludes. The fan-favorite game mode, “The Mercenaries,” makes its much requested return with rich content and rewards, providing variety and replayability beyond the main gameplay in Resident Evil Village.

Players must complete increasingly challenging objectives before the clock runs out in this additional game mode, which is unlocked by completing the main campaign. The Duke merchant from the main game appears in the mode, offering weapons and upgrades to help tackle the challenges.

Additionally, players can acquire abilities that enhance their weapons or physical abilities. It will be up to each player to strategize which load out will be the most effective for each objective.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

