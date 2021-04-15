Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Headed to PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Capcom announced Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection will be getting a release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. A release date was not announced. The game first launched for Switch on February 25.

A beloved franchise rises again, as Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection marks the heroic return of the series, which debuted over 35 years ago. Paying homage to Ghosts ‘n Goblins and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, the latest entry combines the franchise’s action platforming gameplay with storybook-like graphics and challenging new obstacles.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection will once again follow the valiant knight Arthur as he runs, jumps and battles his way through eerie stages set in the Demon Realm, a demonic fantasy world. Arthur must overcome countless ghoulish foes on his quest to rescue the princess from the treacherous grasp of the Demon Lord. Brave knights will need to proceed with extreme caution as terrifying dangers await, including familiar enemies like Zombie, Skeleton Murderer, Pigman and Red Arremer.

A Triumphant Return – Arthur returns for a new action-packed platforming adventure in the iconic Ghosts ‘n Goblins series, which first debuted in arcades in 1985.

– Arthur returns for a new action-packed platforming adventure in the iconic Ghosts ‘n Goblins series, which first debuted in arcades in 1985. Modernized Storybook Graphics – With charming new graphics reminiscent of vivid storybook illustrations, players can experience a completely reimagined Ghosts ‘n Goblins universe, which strikes the perfect balance between modern and nostalgic.

– With charming new graphics reminiscent of vivid storybook illustrations, players can experience a completely reimagined Ghosts ‘n Goblins universe, which strikes the perfect balance between modern and nostalgic. New and Returning Enemies – Familiar threats and new terrors await Arthur on his quest to overcome evil. In addition to new foes, players can expect to face off against returning enemies like Zombie, Skeleton Murderer and Woody Pig along with memorable bosses including Cyclops and Shielder.

– Familiar threats and new terrors await Arthur on his quest to overcome evil. In addition to new foes, players can expect to face off against returning enemies like Zombie, Skeleton Murderer and Woody Pig along with memorable bosses including Cyclops and Shielder. New Weapons, Magic, and Skills – The game features tried-and-true Ghosts ‘n Goblins weapons like the Lance and Dagger in addition to all-new weapons such as the Hammer and Spiked Ball. Arthur’s updated arsenal also includes various types of skills and magic, allowing players to conjure up game-changing spells such as Firewall and Thunderstorm.

– The game features tried-and-true Ghosts ‘n Goblins weapons like the Lance and Dagger in addition to all-new weapons such as the Hammer and Spiked Ball. Arthur’s updated arsenal also includes various types of skills and magic, allowing players to conjure up game-changing spells such as Firewall and Thunderstorm. Difficulty Modes – Whether a longtime fan or a newcomer, players can decide how perilous Arthur’s journey will be by selecting from one of three difficulty modes: Squire, Knight and Legend. New to the game is the Page mode, which allows untested apprentices to respawn on the spot with unlimited lives.

– Whether a longtime fan or a newcomer, players can decide how perilous Arthur’s journey will be by selecting from one of three difficulty modes: Squire, Knight and Legend. New to the game is the Page mode, which allows untested apprentices to respawn on the spot with unlimited lives. Partner Up – With two-player local co-op mode, players can bring a friend or family member on their quest through the Demon Realm. Supporting players can choose between three characters: Barry, who creates barriers for protection; Kerry, who carries Arthur though danger; and Archie, who creates bridges to cross.

