Ubisoft Forward Announced for E3 2021, Set for June 12 - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft announced it will host a Ubisoft Forward digital conference on Saturday, June 12 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. This will be part of E3 2021.

"Get ready for Ubisoft Forward! Our digital conference goes live on Saturday June 12 at 12pm PT as part of E3 2021," reads the Ubisoft announcement post. "Stay tuned for all the latest information about the lineup and announcements from our teams around the world."

More information will be announced at a later date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles