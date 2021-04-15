Rumor: Xbox to Publish AAA 3rd-Party Title Set in 'Ambitious Connected World' - News

/ 874 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Microsoft's first-party lineup has grown significantly in the last few years with a total of 23 studios across Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda.

Xbox Global Publishing, which works with third-party developers, according to Windows Central's Jez Corden is set to publish a game for a "prominent third-party AAA studio." Corden, who is a known leaker, says the game is "set in what sounds like an ambitious connected world."

Corden says the game will be revealed this year or next year depending on how the development goes. He is also aware of "at least three additional games being prototyped by Xbox publishing partner studios of a high caliber."

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

Don't count out Xbox Global Publishing either. 👀



Some really interesting partnerships in the works. 🌀 — Jez 🥑 (@JezCorden) April 7, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles