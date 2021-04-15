Monster Hunter Rise Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 96,259 and PS5 Sells 15,560 - Sales

posted 15 hours ago

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 194,327 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 11, 2021.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) is in second place with sales of 21,590 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in third with sales of 12,920 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth with sales of 10,439 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth with sales of 10,154 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 96,259 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 15,560 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,430 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 571 units, and the 3DS sold 622 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 194,327 (1,774,063) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 21,590 (642,106) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 12,920 (2,101,505) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,439 (3,774,112) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10,154 (2,501,449) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,408 (1,892,400) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,835 (4,236,044) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,406 (6,727,920) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,783 (3,836,779) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 4,634 (4,023,912)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 48,733 (15,679,282) Switch Lite – 47,526 (3,637,401) PlayStation 5 – 13,074 (515,009) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,486 (101,517) PlayStation 4 – 1,430 (7,778,077) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 622 (1,161,498) Xbox Series X – 287 (31,045) Xbox Series S – 284 (9,964)

