F1 2021 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Arrives July 16

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters have announced F1 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on July 16.

“Braking Point is an exciting innovation that has been years in the making. We are proud to expand the game experience and allow players to live the highs and lows of life in Formula 1 both on and off the track," said Lee Mather, Franchise Game Director at Codemasters. "Braking Point transforms the game and puts players centre stage in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet."

"We are creating more choice and new ways to play. Real-Season Start allows players to align their career to the F1 season," said Paul Jeal, F1 Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters. "The addition of two-player Career brings new challenges to the iconic game mode. Players can now choose to play co-operatively and share in the success or compete and strive for personal glory."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Every story has a beginning in F1 2021, the official videogame of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. Enjoy the stunning new features of F1 2021, including the thrilling story experience “Braking Point,” two-player Career, and get even closer to the grid with “Real-Season Start.” Take your team to the top in the acclaimed ten-year “My Team” Career mode, or race head-to-head in split-screen and multiplayer. Immerse yourself in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet and race with the authentic lineup of twenty heroic drivers and ten iconic teams from the 2021 season.

Key Features:

“Braking Point” – The thrilling new story experience.

New Ways to Play – Two-player Career and “Real-Season Start.”

My Team Mode – Create a driver, choose a sponsor, an engine supplier, hire a teammate and compete as the 11th team on the grid.

Expanded Driver Stats that now include “Focus” and new team-critical Department Events to address.

Split-screen racing for two players.

Casual race options for more relaxed racing whilst new Expert options give experienced players even more control.

Acclaimed ten-year Career Mode, including updated Research and Development and Practice Programmes, and new Quick Practice.

Formula 2, the ultimate training ground for F1, is also included, with short, medium, or full season options and 2020 and 2021 season content*.

eSports – In-game area for the online qualification events, latest news and even watch the new F1 eSports Challenger and Pro Series races.

More Ways to Race – Time Trial, Shorter season length options, Grand Prix™ Mode and relive your glory with saveable automated highlights and (PC only) full replays.

Compete Online in Multiplayer – Social and Ranked races, new Quick Join format, Leagues, customizable liveries, and Weekly Events.

*Online connection required to download the final F1 teams’ 2021 cars, full season circuit selection, content (as applicable) and F2 2021 season update.

