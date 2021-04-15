Resident Evil Village Video Explains How Upgrades Work - News

GameInformer has released an exclusive video of Resident Evil Village that explains how upgrades work in the game.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

