Kitaria Fables Launches in 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher PQube and developer Twin Hearts announced the action-adventure RPG, Kitaria Fables, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam versions in 2021.

In Kitaria Fables, there is always a friend in need or a neighbor who needs a hand. Making friends with the locals is vitally important, and will require a host of skills from farming, to crafting and battle to help out.

Here, we will take a look at just a few residents you’ll meet along the way and some core gameplay mechanics that will shape the way you play.

Kiki

Green-thumb, local vendor and valuable friend—anyone who’s anyone grows their produce from Kiki’s stock! Visit her shop to purchase seeds for a huge variety of fruits, vegetables, and plants. With everything from pumpkins to pineapples, strawberries to sunflowers, grow them on your plot of land at Thunderbunn Farm and nurture them as they grow into flourishing crops!

You can develop your relationship with Kiki by helping her with errands and doing so will lead to an even wider variety of seeds becoming available to you. Home-grown raspberries? Yes please!

Shamrock

Towering brown bear “Shamrock” is the Paw Village blacksmith—and the epitome of a gentle giant! You’ll find him hard at work at his workshop in the South-West corner of the village. Able to craft blades, bows, helmets, or chest plates—Shamrock is your one stop shop for everything weapons and armor!

Change your appearance at home with a selection of skins to choose from, and suit up with the various gear available at the blacksmith’s. Hats, horns, huge swords, wings and golden helmets—Shamrock has it all! That is, if you can gather the finest and rarest materials in Kitaria to forge them!

Hazel

Commander Hazel can be found at the towering Rivero Fortress to the South-East of Paw Village. Her calm, measured temperament makes her a formidable commander in the Empire’s army and a fearsome ally in the fight against the region’s monsters.

Working alongside this fiercely loyal warrior, you’ll be sent to every corner of the map investigating disturbances and patrolling for monsters. Collect all manner of materials, relics, and rewards along the way as you face off against foes in the name of Rivero!

Ms. Apple

Just to the South of Paw Village square you’ll find Ms. Apple—the best chef in all of Kitaria! Whether you grow them on your farm or collect them during your quests and battles, be sure to store up the ingredients and Ms. Apple can cook, bake, boil or blend most of these into tasty treats for you!

From a quick heal, buffed defenses, or some powerful stat bonuses – all food, drinks and snacks in Kitaria come with perks, and in some cases, interesting side effects…

