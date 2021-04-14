The House of the Dead: Remake Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer Megapixel Studio have announced The House of the Dead: Remake is headed to the Nintendo Switch.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The House of the Dead: Remake is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 in arcade platform. A classic arcade rail-shooter receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards.

Key Features:

Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a fast-paced rail-shooter.

True to the original gameplay.

Well know arcade classic with modern graphics and controls.

Multiple endings.

Up to two players.

