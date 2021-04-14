Hindsight is a Narrative Exploration Game, Announced for Switch and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Joel McDonald have announced narrative exploration game, Hindsight, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

What if the physical objects of everyday life, the possessions we hold close, were actual windows to the past? Peer into distant memories and unseen futures in Hindsight.

From the creator of Prune, Hindsight is a narrative exploration game spanning the entirety of a woman’s life, from birth to present day, as she tries to make sense of it all. Revisit her childhood home, sort through personal belongings, and step through windows to memories frozen in time.

Hindsight asks you to slow down and pay attention to the little things left behind. Piece these things together and shift your viewpoint until you find just the right perspective to pull you deeper into the past.

Long forgotten memories and dreams cascade into one another. Linger as long as you wish, but sooner or later you must come back to the present.

What will you take with you? And what will you leave behind?

