Sumire Launches May 27 for Switch and PC - News

The Japanese Nintendo eShop listing for the narrative adventure game, Sumire, will launch on May 27 for 1,480 yen. The game has previously been announced for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The game supports English and Japanese languages.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sumire is an indie narrative adventure game, featuring a one-day journey through a mystical Japanese village.

In this enchanted place, the girl Sumire seeks to finish a list of important tasks given to her by a mischievous mountain spirit, before night falls and her time in the town ends forever.

A Narrative Quest-Driven Adventure

Explore through a variety of lush, beautiful environments rendered in a painterly style.

Discover collectibles, bonus items, tests of skill, and other challenges—some hidden, some not.

A series of quests both big and small, given by charming forest creatures, quirky townspeople, and Sumire’s own heartfelt needs. Take or refuse them, but be wary: as the day progresses, you may never get the same chance again.

A one day time limit. With the sky changing from the promise of morning to the soft twilight, all choices are finished when the sky turns to violet.

