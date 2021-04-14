Picross S6 Launches April 22 for Switch - News

Jupiter has announced Picross S6 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on April 22 for $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / 1,000 yen / HK$79.

Here is an overview of the game:

The sixth Picross in the S series is perfect for a relaxing puzzle challenge!

New puzzles in “Extra” mode have been included as a freebie along with four other Picross modes: Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, and Clip Picross!

New Puzzles in All Four Picros Modes and Extra Content

There are 300 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles, 150 Clip Picross piece puzzles, 30 Color Picross puzzles, and 5 Extra puzzles, a grand total of 485 puzzles!

*Link play data from Picross S, Picross S2, and Picross S3 to unlock three Extra puzzles.

Highlight 10 Square Grids on Large Picross Puzzles

Units of 10 squares on the Count Grid are highlighted in different colors on the Extra Puzzles screen!

