King of Seas Arrives May 25 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer 3DClouds announced the pirate-themed action RPG, King of Seas, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 25 for $24.99 / £24.99 / €24.99. A demo is out now on Steam.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

What sets King of Seas apart from other games in the genre is that each time you start a new campaign, the game engine will generate a whole new game world for you to explore. Each playthrough is a new and exciting adventure when you set off from shore. The dynamic world will also react to your every action, constantly adapting and throwing new challenges your way. Naval routes will change with each conquered settlement, the difficulty will adapt as you progress through your quests, and changes in weather will play a big part in your navigation and combat strategy.

Your Pirate ship is more than just a vehicle, it’s a home. You will be able to acquire and own five different classes of ship: the sloop, brig, flute, frigate and galleon, each offering plenty of customization options to ‘deck’ out your vessel. With over 900 items available to collect and use, you can truly create a battle-ready vessel to be proud.

Naval battles are at the core of the King of Seas gameplay and learning how to navigate your way through the combat will be key to your success. The movement and handling of your ships will change according to wind direction, the ship class and the talent points acquired through levelling the gear equipped. In addition to the core battle mechanics, there are exciting unique abilities you can discover on your adventure that really mix up the action, such as flamethrowers, ethereal navigation or voodoo rituals!

Each battle won will raise the bounty on your head and you can even face off against some of the most feared pirates in history. The difficulty level adds a multiplier to the bounty you achieve in the game—so see how far you can take it in hardcore mode!

Key Features:

Story – A series of quests guide you on your journey and uncover the intriguing characters of the King of Seas world who will lead you to the next path of your epic adventure.

– A series of quests guide you on your journey and uncover the intriguing characters of the King of Seas world who will lead you to the next path of your epic adventure. Procedural Generation – Dive into a lush, procedurally generated world that constantly refreshes the exploration mechanics within each new game.

– Dive into a lush, procedurally generated world that constantly refreshes the exploration mechanics within each new game. Dynamic World – The world reacts to your every action, naval routes change and with each conquered settlement the difficulty adapts to constantly give you a more challenging time.

– The world reacts to your every action, naval routes change and with each conquered settlement the difficulty adapts to constantly give you a more challenging time. Map – A thick fog will ensure travelling towards objectives is not plain sailing, after all wouldn’t you want to lose the joy of exploration !?

– A thick fog will ensure travelling towards objectives is not plain sailing, after all wouldn’t you want to lose the joy of exploration !? Navigation System – Atmospheric effects influence gameplay. Sail during a storm at your own risk, escape the enemies and always remember to carefully watch the wind direction to stay in control during battles. The strategy starts here.

– Atmospheric effects influence gameplay. Sail during a storm at your own risk, escape the enemies and always remember to carefully watch the wind direction to stay in control during battles. The strategy starts here. Ship Customization – Five types of highly customizable ships through an equipment and skill system, just as in any true role-playing game!

– Five types of highly customizable ships through an equipment and skill system, just as in any true role-playing game! Combat System – Not only cannon shots and nautical strategy but also speed and spectacle, thanks to a set of more than 20 skills to choose from and three branches of talents to suit any playstyle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles