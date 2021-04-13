Call of the Sea Headed to PS5 and PS4 in May 2021 - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Out of the Blue released the adventure game, Call of the Sea, for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in December 2020.

The official Twitter account for Call of the Sea has announced the game will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in May 2021.

We are excited to announce that Call of the Sea is coming to PS4 and PS5 in May 2021! pic.twitter.com/CFhCCu9E6H — Call of the Sea | Out Now! (@COTSGame) April 13, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise—a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization.

What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?

Key Features:

Explore the Beauty – Explore a stunning tropical island (meticulously modeled in Unreal Engine 4), brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins and occult mysteries.

– Explore a stunning tropical island (meticulously modeled in Unreal Engine 4), brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins and occult mysteries. Meet Norah – Experience an emotional, charming character study of a woman on a journey of self-discovery, fully voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season One).

– Experience an emotional, charming character study of a woman on a journey of self-discovery, fully voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season One). Dive into the Deep – Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of suspense and surreal surprises.

– Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of suspense and surreal surprises. Search for Meaning – Investigate the clues left by a previous voyage, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.

