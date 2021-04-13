Swords of Legends Online Trailer Introduces the Berserker Class - News

Publisher Gameforge and developers Wangyuan Shengtang and Aurogon have released a new trailer for the MMORPG, Swords of Legends Online, that introduces the Berserker class.

Here is an overview of the Berserker class:

A nomadic hero who cherishes freedom and would rather die than shatter their sword.

Berserkers feel most at home in the thick of the fray. Wielding their massive swords, they strike fear into their enemies’ hearts while simultaneously protecting their allies. Berserkers can call upon a loyal wolf to support them. Depending on the situation, they can act as a bulwark in defending enemy attacks or unleash their power in a veritable whirlwind of destruction.

Specializations include The Slayer (Melee DPS) and Drunken Master (Tank).

Swords of Legends Online will launch for PC via the Gameforge client, Steam, and the Epic Games Store in North America and Europe this summer.

