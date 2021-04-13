Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Prologue 3 Live Stream Set for April 22 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sega announced it will be hosting a Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Prologue 3 live stream on April 22 at 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET / 21:00 JST. You will be able to watch it in English on YouTube.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will launch for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC in North America in 2021, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC in Japan.

