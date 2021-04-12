GTAV Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 172 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has taken first place on the Italian charts for Week 13, 2021, which ended April 4, 2021.

FIFA 21 (PS4) climbs the charts from third to second place, while Monster Hunter Rise (NS) drops from fisrt to third place. PES 2021 (PS4) re-enters the top 10 in fourth, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops one spot to fifth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 13, 2021:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 21 (PS4) Monster Hunter Rise (NS) PES 2021 (PS4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles