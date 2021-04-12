Rumor: Everwild, Perfect Dark, and Fable Are A Long Way From Release - News

Head ofGamesIndustry.biz Christopher Dring speaking on the VideoGamesChronicle's Off the Record podcast said that three of the biggest upcoming first-party Xbox exclusives are a long way off. At least this is what he has heard from friends of his at Xbox Game Studios.

"If you look at the games, I’ve got an Xbox Series X and I love it," said Dring. "I have a PS5 and I love it. I play my PS5 because of the loads of exclusives games that I don’t have on the Xbox. And when you look at the Xbox… Xbox has a lot of amazing studios and these games are coming.

"But, I’ve had few conversations with a few friends at Xbox Game Studios and those games they’ve announced, Everwild, Perfect Dark, Fable, are so far away. There might even be a new Xbox by the time those games come out."

Dring referring to the rumor that Xbox Publishing is working on a deal with Kojima Production's next game said, "I wonder if Xbox is looking in investing in signing certain products at the minute because they don’t have a line-up of big exclusives at all."

Xbox has 23 first-party studios now that the Bethesda acquisition is complete.

