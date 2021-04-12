Rumor: Everwild, Perfect Dark, and Fable Are A Long Way From Release - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 547 Views
Head ofGamesIndustry.biz Christopher Dring speaking on the VideoGamesChronicle's Off the Record podcast said that three of the biggest upcoming first-party Xbox exclusives are a long way off. At least this is what he has heard from friends of his at Xbox Game Studios.
"If you look at the games, I’ve got an Xbox Series X and I love it," said Dring. "I have a PS5 and I love it. I play my PS5 because of the loads of exclusives games that I don’t have on the Xbox. And when you look at the Xbox… Xbox has a lot of amazing studios and these games are coming.
"But, I’ve had few conversations with a few friends at Xbox Game Studios and those games they’ve announced, Everwild, Perfect Dark, Fable, are so far away. There might even be a new Xbox by the time those games come out."
Dring referring to the rumor that Xbox Publishing is working on a deal with Kojima Production's next game said, "I wonder if Xbox is looking in investing in signing certain products at the minute because they don’t have a line-up of big exclusives at all."
Xbox has 23 first-party studios now that the Bethesda acquisition is complete.
I mean, there's a reason why we didn't get gameplay lol 2023 probably the earliest. Luckily MS has more games and deals in the works to hold people over. This is just 3 games lol They should've held off a bit before announcing imo
Fable is probably 2023; it began development in 2017, which would typically make you think 2022 at the latest since very few games get more than 5 years of development, but the dev team on it grew very slowly the first few years and didn't reach AAA size until about late 2020, which means it is probably a 2023 release instead of 2022.
Perfect Dark has been in development since 2018, a year after Fable, and The Initiative is smaller currently than Playground's RPG studio, so it's definitely likely to release after Fable, but there were also rumors that The Coalition has been assisting them on it, so it could be late 2023 but is probably 2024.
Everwild was straight up called early development when it was announced in 2019, and even at the July 2020 show Rare seemed to suggest that it was still early development, as they were still deciding on core gameplay systems and such. Everwild is probably late 2023 or 2024.
There is a reason why MS seems to be working on quite a few 2nd party and 3rd party exclusivity deals currently, they need to fill in some gaps on the release schedule caused by slow development at a few of their 1st party studios. It's also likely part of the reason why they bought Bethesda, because they knew that Starfield, Wolfenstein 3, and Arkane Austin's new IP should all 3 release in 2021 or 2022, which helps to fill in the early gen gaps in Xbox's exclusive release schedule.
Rumors of them starting to work on a fable didnt start until 2018.
The RPG team itself was announced in February 2017, working out of the Racing studio building with a small team until the 2nd studio was opened in early 2018. But we don't really know when Fable itself began development, as there were some rumors that they were initially working on a new IP RPG that got scrapped in favor of Fable. At the very least they started teasing Fable with concept art and such in 2018, so it has at least been in development since 2018.
I do think they should be able to make a late 2023 release since they have over 100 devs on the RPG studio now and should be at their planned full size of 200 devs by the end of 2021, unless the game is truly huge in scale.
Not sure for Everwild but for Fable and Perfect Dark. I'm not sure who would expect them to be out soon :)
2023 or 2024 for sure.
I figured since they just showed a cinematic trailer for those games instead of also showing a release date or gameplay trailer, but man, Xbox is really running behind still in terms of exclusive games. Sooooooo many amazing games (hopefully) on the way, but nowhere near completion to compete with Sony in that sense.