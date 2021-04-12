Hitchhiker Arrives April 15 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Versus Evil and developer Mad About Pandas announced the mystery adventure game, Hitchhiker, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 15.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Hitchhiker is a mystery game set along lost highways, where your goal is to solve the puzzle of your own backstory. As a hitchhiker with no memory or destination, you catch a series of rides across a strange and beautiful landscape, tracking the mysterious disappearance of a person close to you. Your drivers range from stoic farmers to off-duty waitresses, and each one has a story to tell. Clues appear, alliances emerge, and nothing is quite what it seems.

As your journey continues, you must decode the events of your past while confronting the dangers that lie ahead. Hitchhiker is a road-trip odyssey about exploring the unknown in order to find yourself.

Key Features:

Hitchhike across a strange and beautiful landscape in five rides with five total strangers who will challenge your grasp on reality… And maybe your philosophy on life.

Solve environmental puzzles, and keep an eye out for clues, in order to uncover your mysterious past.

The choices you make when speaking with the drivers will reveal your own dark secrets.

