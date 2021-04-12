Epic Games Store Has Lost Over $450 Million for Epic - News

posted 3 hours ago

The Epic Games Store launched in December of 2018 and Epic Games has been trying as hard as it can to compete with Steam. The store has grown to over 160 million registered users at the end of 2020 with about 56 million monthly active users.

A recent court filing spotted by ResetEra reveals that Epic Games has yet to turn a profit with the Epic Games Store. Since its launch, the store has lost Epic Games over $450 million. This includes $181 million in 2019 and $273 million in 2020, and a projected loss in 2021 already at $139 million.

The reason the Epic Games Store has yet to turn a profit is that Epic is spending a lot of money to grow its marketshare. The 12 percent revenue cut is enough to cover the operating costs. This compares to most digital storefronts who take a 30 percent cut.

Epic expects the Epic Games Store to become profitable in 2023 and its cumulative gross profit isn't expected until 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

