Nintendo Switch Dominates the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 192 Views
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) has debuted in the top spot on the French charts in week 13, 2021, according to SELL.
Monster Hunter Rise (NS) dropped from first to second place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) moves up from fourth to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up to fourth. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has re-entered the top five in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Outriders - NEW
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Xbox Series X|S
- Outriders - NEW
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- It Takes Two
- FIFA 21
- Outriders - NEW
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Forza Horizon 4
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Mario Kart 7
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Outriders - NEW
- Football Manager 2021
