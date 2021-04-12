Nintendo Switch Dominates the French Charts - Sales

/ 192 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) has debuted in the top spot on the French charts in week 13, 2021, according to SELL.

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) dropped from first to second place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) moves up from fourth to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up to fourth. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Outriders - NEW Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Xbox Series X|S

Outriders - NEW Assassin's Creed Valhalla It Takes Two

PS4 FIFA 21 Outriders - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Xbox One FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Forza Horizon 4 Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Monster Hunter Rise Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Outriders - NEW Football Manager 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles