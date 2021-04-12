Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tops the UK Charts - Sales

/ 633 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has jumped up to first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 10, 2021. This is despite sales for the game dropping 21 percent.

Sales for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now surpassed one million physical copies in the UK, making it just one of two games to reach the milestone. The other game is FIFA 21, which is also in second place. This is after sales dropped 34 percent.

Monster Hunter Rise drops to six place as sales decreased 56 percent. Outriders fell out of the top 10 as sales were down 74 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Minecraft (NS) Monster Hunter Rise Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ring Fit Adventure Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles