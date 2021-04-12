Shantae Arrives April 22 for Switch - News

/ 360 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Developer WayForward announced Shantae will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the Shop on April 22.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Initially launched in 2002, Shantae is the acclaimed action-adventure-platformer that is often considered one of the most impressive Game Boy Color games ever produced. In this pixel-perfect adaptation, Shantae hair-whips, dances, and transforms as she seeks out four elemental stones throughout Sequin Land to put a stop to the nefarious lady pirate, Risky Boots!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles