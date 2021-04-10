[Updated] Sonic Colors Remastered Listing Spotted in German Voice-Over Studio - News

Update:

French retailer Sogamely has listed Sonic Colors Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game has a 2021 release window and a price of €34.99.

This listing was spotted NintendoEverything.

Original article:

A listing for Sonic Colors Remastered on the German voice-over studio iksample was spotted over on Twitter. The listing was originally posted on December 20, 2020.

Sonic Colors first launched for the Nintendo Wii and DS in November 2010. A remastered version of the game has not been announced by Sega.

Until an official announcement for Sonic Colors Remastered is made, this should be treated as a rumor.

