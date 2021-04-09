By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sonic Colors Remastered Listing Spotted in German Voice-Over Studio

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 199 Views

A listing for Sonic Colors Remastered on the German voice-over studio iksample was spotted over on Twitter. The listing was originally posted on December 20, 2020. 

Sonic Colors first launched for the Nintendo Wii and DS in November 2010. A remastered version of the game has not been announced by Sega. 

Until an official announcement for Sonic Colors Remastered is made, this should be treated as a rumor. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


3 Comments
shikamaru317 (10 minutes ago)

I hope this is real, I missed out on it because I never owned a Wii, and I have a Switch, now so regardless of rather this is Switch exclusive or multiplat I will be able to play it now.

JWeinCom (1 hour ago)

Sonic and the Secret Rings was better than Colors. Come at me.

ice (1 hour ago)

If this is real, it'll be the first Sonic game I've played since Generations

