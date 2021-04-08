Borderlands 3: Director's Cut Rated for Switch - News

/ 513 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The latest entry in the action role-playing first-person shooter, Borderlands 3, is available on every major platform, except for the Nintendo Switch. However, a new rating hints the game might be on its way to the Nintendo hybrid console.

A new rating from PEGI has listed the Director's Cut DLC for Borderlands 3 for the Nintendo Switch, alongside the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Director's Cut DLC launches today.

Gearbox Software has yet to announce a Nintendo Switch version of Borderlands 3.

The Director's Cut DLC adds a new raid boss in Hemivorous the Invincible, new murder mystery story quests, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles