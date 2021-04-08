Switch Sells Nearly 750,000 as Monster Hunter Debuts - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 21-27 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 921 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 744,254 units sold for the week ending March 27, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 82.42 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 263,273 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.80 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 121,909 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.32 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 39,615 units, the Xbox One sold 17,577 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,581 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 49,090 units (-6.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 199,335 units (-83.4%), the Xbox One is down 78,020 units (-81.6%), and the 3DS is down 9,394 units (-85.6%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 744,254 (82,422,894)
- PlayStation 5 - 263,273 (6,799,218)
- Xbox Series X|S - 121,909 (4,323,055)
- PlayStation 4 - 39,615 (115,271,202)
- Xbox One - 17,577 (49,981,216)
- 3DS - 1,581 (75,926,911)
- Switch - 269,783
- PlayStation 5 - 83,387
- Xbox Series X|S - 68,167
- PlayStation 4 - 13,120
- Xbox One - 11,962
- 3DS - 311
- Nintendo Switch - 135,999
- PlayStation 5 - 92,254
- Xbox Series X|S - 36,711
- PlayStation 4 - 21,321
- Xbox One - 4,374
- 3DS - 303
- Switch - 315,204
- PlayStation 5 - 81,060
- Xbox Series X|S - 12,719
- PlayStation 4 - 4,345
- 3DS - 946
- Xbox One - 723
- Switch - 23,268
- PlayStation 5 - 6,572
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,312
- PlayStation 4 - 829
- Xbox One - 518
- 3DS - 21
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Switch: sells 750k in a non-holiday week
Also Switch: down YoY
Absolute insanity. I never thought we'd ever see the DS reincarnated
Switch sales have been so impressive, it's amazing to see that they are down yoy.
Switch will do big numbers this year and I hope new switch model is real
Xbox One be like "Are we there yet ?"
50 million mark: "No"
Xbox One: "And now ?
50 million: "No"
Xbox One: "And now ?
50 million: "No"
I would've expect more for the Switch
I think your expectations were unreasonable then. Switch sales are essentially flat (considering margin of error) over last year when Animal Crossing launched, which outsold Monster Hunter Rise in Japan in terms of physical copies, by about 33%. Presumably, since Japan is by far MH's strongest region, Animal Crossing beat it pretty soundly worldwide.
You could argue that Monster Hunter fans were more likely to buy a Switch specifically for Rise than Animal Crossing fans were for Animal Crossing (Animal Crossing appeals to a lot of gamers who may have already owned a Switch for something like Pokemon or Mario Kart), but I think it's unreasonable to expect that it would have driven sales higher than for Animal Crossing.