Switch Sells Nearly 750,000 as Monster Hunter Debuts - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 21-27 - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 744,254 units sold for the week ending March 27, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 82.42 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 263,273 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.80 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 121,909 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.32 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 39,615 units, the Xbox One sold 17,577 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,581 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 49,090 units (-6.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 199,335 units (-83.4%), the Xbox One is down 78,020 units (-81.6%), and the 3DS is down 9,394 units (-85.6%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 744,254 ( 82,422,894 ) PlayStation 5 - 263,273 ( 6,799,218 ) Xbox Series X|S - 121,909 ( 4,323,055 ) PlayStation 4 - 39,615 ( 115,271,202 ) Xbox One - 17,577 ( 49,981,216 ) 3DS - 1,581 ( 75,926,911 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 269,783 PlayStation 5 - 83,387 Xbox Series X|S - 68,167 PlayStation 4 - 13,120 Xbox One - 11,962 3DS - 311

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 135,999 PlayStation 5 - 92,254 Xbox Series X|S - 36,711 PlayStation 4 - 21,321 Xbox One - 4,374 3DS - 303 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 315,204 PlayStation 5 - 81,060 Xbox Series X|S - 12,719 PlayStation 4 - 4,345 3DS - 946 Xbox One - 723

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 23,268 PlayStation 5 - 6,572 Xbox Series X|S - 4,312 PlayStation 4 - 829 Xbox One - 518 3DS - 21

