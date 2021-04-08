Layers of Fear VR Arrives April 29 for PSVR - News

Developer Bloober Team announced Layers of Fear VR will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation VR on April 29. Nothing specific about the virtual reality version of Layers of Fear was revealed.

"Uncover visions, fears, and horrors that entwine the painter while exploring the depths of an ever-changing Victorian mansion!" reads a tweet from developer Bloober Team.

The non-VR version of Layers of Fear is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Uncover visions, fears, and horrors that entwine the painter while exploring the depths of an ever-changing Victorian mansion!



Layers of Fear VR coming to PlayStation VR on April 29th, 2021#PlaystationVR #PSVR #BlooberTeam #LayersOfFear pic.twitter.com/Qscn9rUUue — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) April 7, 2021

