Monster Hunter Rise Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 135,076 Units - Sales

/ 400 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 277,604 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 4, 2021.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) is in second place with sales of 27,833 units. Outriders (PS4) debuted in ninth with sales of 6,596 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 135,076 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 20,755 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,591 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 159 units, and the 3DS sold 752 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 277,604 (1,579,736) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 27,833 (620,516) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 16,289 (2,088,585) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,079 (3,763,673) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 11,722 (2,491,295) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,253 (1,882,992) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,653 (6,720,514) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,270 (4,228,209) [PS4] Outriders (Square Enix, 04/01/21) – 6,596 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 6,027 (3,831,996)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 72,184 (15,630,549) Switch Lite – 62,892 (3,589,875) PlayStation 5 – 16,459 (501,935) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,296 (99,031) PlayStation 4 – 1,591 (7,776,647) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 752 (1,160,876) Xbox Series X – 122 (30,758) Xbox Series S – 37 (9,410)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles