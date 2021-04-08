Deathloop Delayed to September 14 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Lyon have delayed Deathloop from May 21 to September 14. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

This is the second delay for the game, which was originally planned for a holiday 2020 release before it was delayed to Q2 2021, and later given a May 21 release date.

"We’ve made the decision to delay the launch of Deathloop to September 14, 2021," said Arkane Lyon in a statement.

"We’re committed to quality and preserving our team’s ambitions for Deathloop while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We’ll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience.

"We apologize for the extended wait and thank you all for your passion and excitement. It is the fuel that powers our creativity and our hard work. We can’t wait to show you more Deathloop soon!"

