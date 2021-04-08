Resident Evil Showcase Set for April 15 - News

Capcom announced it will hose a Resident Evil Showcase on April 15 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will be 20 minutes long and be hosted by Brittney Brombacher. It will feature new information on Resident Evil Village.

View a teaser of the showcase below:

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

