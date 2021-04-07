Monster Hunter Rise Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Monster Hunter Rise has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 28, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V and Rainbow Six Siege drop one place to second and third places, respectively. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury remains in fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to sixth palce.

It Takes Two debuted in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Monster Hunter Rise - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Rainbow Six Siege Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Animal Crossing: New Horizons Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time It Takes Two - NEW Pokemon Sword

