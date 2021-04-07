Monster Hunter Rise Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Monster Hunter Rise (PS4) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 12, 2021, which ended March 28, 2021.

Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) climbs the charts from third to second place, while FIFA 21 (PS4) drops from second to third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) remains in fourth place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) remains in fifth place.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 12, 2021:

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) - NEW Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) FIFA 21 (PS4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Demon's Souls (PS5) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) 51 Worldwide Games (NS) Just Dance 2021 (NS)

