Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Adds Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Versions, Launches June 24

Publisher Merge Games and developer Jankenteam announced Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, alongside the previously announced Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Game Stores. It will launch on June 24 for $19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

The legendary Alex Kidd returns with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX!

Since his first appearance in 1986 with Alex Kidd in Miracle World. The iconic Alex Kidd makes his return to smash rocks, collect coins and tackle bosses once again in Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX!

Return The Kingdom of Radaxian to its former glory and destroy the evil Janken the Great!

Comprising of all levels from the original title as well as brand new levels which expand the lore of Alex Kidd, experience Miracle World like you’ve never seen it before with new animations, graphical detail and gameplay improvements.

Relive legendary rock, paper scissors battles with Boss Rush Mode!

As well as including all of the original classic boss fights, Boss Rush Mode will give you the chance to experience none-stop boss action!

Transport straight into the classic with Retro Mode!

Jump straight into the original classic with the press of a button with Retro Mode! At any point during gameplay, switch between the enhanced graphics and a recreation of the original art style!

Key Features:

A Legend Reborn – Dive into a stunning recreation of Alex Kidd in Miracle World with striking new art and tighter, more fluid controls.

– Dive into a stunning recreation of Alex Kidd in Miracle World with striking new art and tighter, more fluid controls. New Modes – New modes such including ‘Classic Mode’ and ‘Boss Rush Mode’ will be available for players alongside the standard game.

– New modes such including ‘Classic Mode’ and ‘Boss Rush Mode’ will be available for players alongside the standard game. New Levels – Experience new levels which expand the lore of the original and feature new enemy types and vehicles

– Experience new levels which expand the lore of the original and feature new enemy types and vehicles Alternative Boss Fights – New and improved boss fight mechanics with more intuitive combat.

– New and improved boss fight mechanics with more intuitive combat. Classic Mode – Experience the original game with boss fights, dialogue, levels and functions the same as the original Master System version.

– Experience the original game with boss fights, dialogue, levels and functions the same as the original Master System version. New and Remastered Music – A wide array of reimagined music tracks as well as remastered tracks from the original classic game!

