Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise Headed to PC in 2021 - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Rising Star Games parent company Thunderful Group in its 2020 annual report announced Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise will launch for PC via Steam in 2021. The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch in July 2020.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:



Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a sequel to Deadly Premonition that takes place in present-day Boston. Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to Le Carre and uncover the mysteries buried within the once peaceful town. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carre serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carre and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin solving the case.

Key Features:

Return as FBI Special Agent York and experience a brand-new murder mystery!

and experience a brand-new murder mystery! Both a Prequel and a Sequel – A historic investigation to uncover the murder mystery in Le Carre.

– A historic investigation to uncover the murder mystery in Le Carre. An Open-Ended Adventure – Travel around the town of Le Carre by foot or skateboard.

– Travel around the town of Le Carre by foot or skateboard. Mini-Games – Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge, and more.

– Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge, and more. Customization – Customize your character and upgrade your skateboard for improved speed and landing more difficult tricks.

Thanks, ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles