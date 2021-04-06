Turn 10 Confirms Xbox Series X|S Forza Motorsport to Have Feedback Playtests - News

The racing video game series, Forza, has been one of the most popular first-party Xbox franchises since the original launched in 2005. There have been seven entries in the Forza Motorsport sub-series, as well as four entries in the Forza Horizon sub-series.

Publisher Microsoft and developer Turn 10 in July 2020 announced the next entry in the franchise, simply titled Forza Motorsport, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The official Forza Motorsport Twitter posted a new video that features Creative Director Chris Esaki, who revealed a feedback playtest will take place for Forza Motorsport. You can apply for your chance to try out an early version of the game here.

.@LoungeToy dropped by Forza Monthly to deliver an update on Forza Motorsport. Participants in the Forza Feedback Panel are starting to get their hands on part of the game for playtesting! pic.twitter.com/bXzhuI7PKa — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) April 6, 2021

