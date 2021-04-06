Pac-Man 99 is a Battle Royale Game, Announced for Switch - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has announced a battle royale game, Pac-Man 99, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch tomorrow, April 7 and will be free-to-play for Nintendo Switch Online members.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s an all-new flavor of Pac-Man! Test your chomping chops in a 99-player Pac-Royale!

A 99-player online Pac-Man battle royale! 40 years after the classic Pac-phenomenon rocked the gaming world, Pac-Man is back in a new 99-man battle royale. Get back in the maze and chase down the iconic ghosts. Who will be the last Pac-Man standing?

Switch between eight different strategies and send Jammer Pac-Man to get in your opponents’ way! Eat a Power Pellets to turn the ghosts blue and make them vulnerable. Eat them to send Jammer Pac-Man to your opponents! The more ghosts you eat, the more Jammers you’ll send! Eat a Ghost Train for a huge comeback! Gain the upper hand by switching between eight different preset strategies: speed up, send extra Jammers, and more. Switching at just the right moment could give you an edge over your rivals!

Make the game look like your favorite Namco classics! You can purchase downloadable custom themes based on Xevious, Galaga, Dig Dug, and more to change the look of the game. There are twenty different classic themes in all! Plus, they do more than change the graphics! Check out the sounds too! Which classic Namco title is the one for you?



PAC-MAN™ is back in a new 99-PAC-MAN battle royale! PAC-MAN™ 99 goes live 4/7 at 6 PM PST, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! #PACMAN99



🟡🟡🟡 https://t.co/mnzEYXJnBl pic.twitter.com/1qOsEEvbHD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles