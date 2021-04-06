Sony Says it was MLB's Decision to Bring MLB The Show 21 to Xbox Game Pass - News

It was announced last week that MLB The Show 21 will be available on Xbox Game Pass for Console and Android on day one - April 20 - for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

A PlayStation representative in a statement to Inverse said the decision to release the once PlayStation exclusive to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass was done by MLB.

"As part of the goal for this year’s game, MLB decided to bring the franchise to more players and baseball fans," said the PlayStation representative.

"This decision provides a unique opportunity to further establish MLB The Show as the premier brand for baseball video games."

Sony Interactive Entertainment when it renewed its license agreement with MLB in late 2019 had agreed to bring the baseball franchise to more platforms.

Xbox Game Pass as of December 31, 2020, had surpassed 18 million subscribers.

MLB The Show 21 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 20.

