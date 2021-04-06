Monster Hunter Rise Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) has debuted in the top spot on the French charts in week 12, 2021, according to SELL. The Collector's Edition debuted in third place.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) dropped from first to second place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) falls from second to fourth place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla It Takes Two Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

PS4 FIFA 21 The Last of Us Part II Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox One FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Forza Horizon 4 Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Monster Hunter Rise: Collector's Edition Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Mario Kart 7 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Football Manager 2021 FIFA 21

