Monster Hunter Rise Update 1.1.2 Out Now - News

/ 165 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom has released update 1.1.2 for Monster Hunter Rise, which includes a variety of bug fixes for the base game, player controls, and more.

Read the 1.1.2 patch notes below:

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

Base / Facility Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding when you sit down on a bench in the village and use the “Call Cohoot” gesture and perform certain actions. Fixed a bug causing menu options to be inaccessible when you enter the Gathering Hub with your Cohoot on your arm and sit down on a bench and open the Gestures menu.

Player Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding under certain circumstances when you receive a Join Request while riding a Canyne set to your second Buddy slot. Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding when receiving and accepting a Join Request while climbing a wall at the Training Area on the back of a Canyne set to your second Buddy slot. Fixed a bug causing save data to be corrupted when you try to continue the game from the Title Menu after quitting the game while having the Attack Pose Set and Hurt Pose Set equipped to the Action Bar or the radial menu. You will now be able to resume your game with the save data in question. Fixed a bug causing controls to stop responding when performing certain actions after using an updraft (upwelling wind) at the Lava Caverns. Fixed a bug causing an error when changing Switch Skills at the item box using certain game data.

Miscellaneous Fixed a bug preventing the software keyboard from being displayed when you try to change the minimum HR when searching for an online Lobby. Other bug fixes.



Monster Hunter Rise is available now for the Nintendo Switch and will launch in early 2022 for PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles