RUNNER is a VR Game, Announced for PS5 and PC - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Truant Pixel has announced arcade-inspired virtual reality driving action game, RUNNER, for the PlayStation 5 next-generation virtual reality headset, and for PC virtual reality headsets.

"We’re excited to finally announce RUNNER, our newest arcade VR title! Set in a retro-futuristic world inspired by late 80’s prestige anime, coming to the next generation of PSVR as well as other VR platforms," said the developer via Twitter.

"RUNNER features a deliberate classic aesthetic, driven by themes such as lo-fi and cassette futurism and inspired by anime such as Akira, Ghost in the Shell, Patlabor and more. and we’ve only shown a fraction of the encounters and environments that you will be traversing."

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

When there’s nowhere left to hide, the only way out is through…

RUNNER is an arcade-inspired virtual reality driving action game. Players take on the role of Mina, a rogue mod-courier at the center of a massive city-wide pursuit. Beginning in the heart of Presidium, the neon-drenched capitol of the mining colony moon N-351, Mina’s only means of escape is the “Thoroughfare,” a massive highspeed expressway that snakes through the entirety sprawling colony complex. Pursued by the forces of the Caldara corporation, Mina must race through 7 sectors while fighting off relentless waves of autonomous corporate combat drones.

Using only their wits, their cybernetics, and a unique array of special abilities, the player will become the runner in this fast-paced, kinetic virtual reality experience.

Key Features:

RUNNER features visceral first-person driving gameplay that embraces the unique visual style of late 1980s prestige anime.

features visceral first-person driving gameplay that embraces the unique visual style of late 1980s prestige anime. Players take control of their motorcycle, weaving in-and-out of traffic at breakneck speeds while fending off waves of enemy attackers.

The action punctuated by an original and dynamic music system set to an incredible throwback soundtrack composed by Fat Bard.

RUNNER sees the player racing through the Presidium mining colony, pursued by an army of relentless drones.

sees the player racing through the Presidium mining colony, pursued by an army of relentless drones. Players can customize the look of their bike with unique paint and lighting combinations before jumping into the fray.

Multiple vehicles are unlockable, each with it’s on set of unique traits and handling.

Autonomous motorcycles, UAVs, hunter-killer tanks, sniper quadrupeds, covert assassin vehicles and larger-than-life bosses lie in wait to put an end to Mina’s escape.

RUNNER features 360-degree freeform gunplay, utilizing twin checkpoint automatic pistols integrated into the control yoke of her bike.

features 360-degree freeform gunplay, utilizing twin checkpoint automatic pistols integrated into the control yoke of her bike. Powerups collected along Mina’s route further enhance the weapons at the player’s disposal, with powerful options such as scattershot, lasers, and much, much more.

The arsenal also includes heavy ordinance such as grenades, lock-on missiles, and an integrated vehicle cannon.

@runner_vr features a deliberate classic aesthetic, driven by themes such as lo-fi and cassette futurism and inspired by anime such as Akira, Ghost in the Shell, Patlabor and more.

and we’ve only shown a fraction of the encounters and environments that you will be traversing. pic.twitter.com/AAi6ETbHfe — Truant Pixel 🧑🏽‍💻👩🏽‍💻👨🏼‍💻 (@TruantPixel) April 5, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles