Xbox Series S Was the Best-Selling Console in India in March 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 584 Views
The Xbox Series S was the best-selling console in India in March 2021, followed by the Xbox Series X in second place. This figure is according to multiple retailers across India who spoke with IGN.
India is typically dominated by PlayStation as Sony has previously admitted to having a 90 percent marketshare of the console market.
Microsoft has been able to restock the Xbox Series S on a somewhat frequent basis, while the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has had very limited stock available. Many people who wanted to purchase a PS4 or PS5 ended up buying an Xbox Series S when they were told how Game Pass worked.
"Most of them showed up to buy a PS4," said one store executive who remained anonymous. "When we told them it was out of stock and explained to them what Game Pass is and how many games they get access to, they picked up a Series S instead."
Several online retailers have also seen an increase in Xbox Series S sales, while the less powerful next-generation console has also been a best-seller on Amazon India.
"It’s only sold well because it’s what’s available," said a manager at a large format electronics chain. "We’d have sold the same — if not more, if we had the Series X instead."
The PlayStation 5 has sold 6.50 million units worldwide through March 20, while the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.14 million units, according to VGChartz estimates.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
This, right here, is how Microsoft is going to dominate Sony in ten year's time, in my opinion, unless Sony similarly releases a Gamepass-like platform after scooping up a bunch of third party studios. Right now, it isn't even close as to what the best deal in gaming is.
They are definitively profiting from Sony's supply issues. If they can get enough people early on it will attract friends and colleagues who want to play with them. Though I wonder how much is the gamepass actually influencing in this kinds of sales compared to the supply issues.
Well the supply issues go both ways. Overall MS would sell more Series S and X units if it was more available. I also felt the success of Series S is dependent on how it handles AAA games, which has been good thus far.
This is great news for MS. But, like all of these console sales statistics we've heard lately, there's not a whole lot to be taken from it. Obviously, a console that is available is going to sell better than the console that is not available. So, the first real interesting 9th gen sales stats will come after all consoles have reasonably consistent availability.
With that said, as we all know, momentum is very much a thing in the console space. People buy what their friends buy, and what they have tried and have experience with. So, if Xbox is able to sell better than expected early in the generation, it improves their chances of selling more units throughout the rest of the generation.
What this news tells me is that Microsoft needs to do a better job at advertising GP in developing countries. Some of my friends have never even heard of Game Pass.
I have the Series S and X. With that said I am actually pleased with my Series S. The lack of internal storage sucks (I use an external SSD), but the specs are still a massive upgrade for majority of users that just had a base 8th gen console.
What people say: "they only bought Series S and X because there were no PS5/PS4 left, and only after explaining them whar Game Pass is"
What people read: "Game Pass boost Xblx Series S and X sales in India"
