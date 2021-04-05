Far Cry 6 Developer to Have 'Exciting Content to Show' Soon - News

Ubisoft in Fall 2020 delayed Far Cry 6 from fiscal year 2021 to 2022, which runs from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The game was originally going to launch on February 18, 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Far Cry 6 game design director Ted Timmins via Twitter was asked when will the developer release gameplay footage of the game and Timmins said they have some "exciting content to show" soon.

"Just for a bit longer but we have exciting content to show," said Timmins. "Hope you’ll like it!"

Just for a bit longer but we have exciting content to show. Hope you’ll like it! pic.twitter.com/OnYNBDCxGv — Ted Timmins (@JustTeddii) April 4, 2021

Far Cry 6 is in development for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

