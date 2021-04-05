Rumor: Remedy Entertainment Developing PlayStation Exclusive - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 512 Views
Finnish developer Remedy Entertainment has confirmed to have four development teams that are working on five games. In the past, the developer would work on one main game at a time that would take several years to develop.
Claire Bromley, the global external producer at PlayStation, has been sharing links to job openings at Remedy Entertainment and has shared posts from Remedy COO Christopher Schmitz, communications director Thomas Puha, and audio designer Sam Hughes.
Leaker Shpeshal Ed via Twitter has shared the rumor that Remedy is developing a game with Sony is real and thinks this game might be a full PlayStation exclusive. This means no release on PC.
As far as I’m aware. This rumour is realhttps://t.co/K8a5rvZ75N pic.twitter.com/VZjXwEy9Zi— Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 5, 2021
Not 100% sure but I think this one might be full.— Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 5, 2021
The team that developed Control has started work on the next big AAA title from the developer. Another team is working on the co-operative multiplayer game, Vanguard. A third team is working on two unannounced games for consoles and PC, which are being funded by Epic Games.
The fourth team is working with Smilegame on the single-player campaign for CrossfireX and China-only Crossfire HD. CrossfireX is in development for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One and is expected to launch later this year.
Going by Ed's statement, this seems to be the new IP that the Control team is developing, rather than one of the two Epic funded games being developed by Remedy's 4th team, which are rumored to be set in the Remedy shared universe (one of which is rumored to be Alan Wake 2).
I can live with a new IP being exclusive, just don't want to see anything in the shared universe (Control, Quantum Break, Alan Wake) go Playstation exclusive, considering 2 of those 3 series in the shared universe were Xbox/PC exclusive while the 3rd was multiplat.
Well they've done exclusivity with Epic, so I don't see why they should stop whoring themselves now.
It's been clear since Alan Wake, that the studio desperately wants the big time money and also wants to maintain it, so the only route they've chosen for themselves is to do exclusivity deals with Sony/Epic, in the same way they did with MS.
This doesn't surprise me, not since Remedy has been working so close with Epic and now Sony, the two that have also worked with each other before, so I imagine Remedy is just going to start banking on Sony/Epic to pay it's bill from here on out.
It's not really going to do anything for me though, since I know that the next 2-3 games are going Epic or Sony exclusive, which basically means I'm likely to not bother with Remedy games anymore (3 strikes rule and all that jazz).
Can't wait. The only thing I've haven't enjoyed from Remedy was Quantum Break and I probably need to give that game more of a chance.
Remedy had an interesting business model going on. Seemingly all of their projects are now funded externally, by either Epic or Sony.
