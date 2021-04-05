Final Fantasy XIV Tops 22 Million Registered Users - News

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XIV has surpassed 22 million registered users worldwide. This includes accounts from North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and China.

The open beta of Final Fantasy XIV on the PlayStation 5 will start on April 13, the same day Patch 5.5 releases. The official launch of the game on the PS5 will happen once the open beta ends.

The PS5 version of the game features "lightning-fast loading times, greatly increased frame rates, true 4K resolution, 3D audio, and haptic feedback." Users who are currently playing on the PlayStation 4 will be able to use their existing characters and game data during the open beta.

The Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy XIV will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in Fall 2021.

