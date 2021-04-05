PlayStation Now Adds Borderlands 3, Marvel's Avengers, and The Long Dark in April - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has added several more titles to its PlayStation Now lineup. The new titles include Borderlands 3, Marvel's Avengers, and The Long Dark.

Here is an overview of the games:

Borderlands 3

The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy. Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress.

(Borderlands 3 is available until Wednesday September 29, 2021.)

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. In a future with Super Heroes outlawed, a young Kamala Khan must reassemble the Avengers to stop AIM. Marvel’s Avengers continues the epic journey with new Heroes and new narrative delivered on an ongoing basis, for the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.

(Marvel’s Avengers is available until Monday July 5, 2021.)

The Long Dark

The Long Dark is a thoughtful, exploration-survival experience that challenges solo players to think for themselves as they explore an expansive frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster. There are no zombies—only you, the cold, and all the threats Mother Nature can muster.

